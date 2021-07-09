﻿Dumaguete puts up machines for solid waste management

Following the closure of the decades-old, the city government here is now transitioning to the use of technology that will convert trash to construction materials.

A media release Friday said Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo inspected on Thursday the installation of equipment and machines for the pyrolysis gasification process.

This after Remollo shut down the more than 35-year-old dumpsite in Barangay Candauay here.

The pyrolysis machines, once operational, will convert the collected solid wastes into pavers, hollow blocks, and other construction materials for use in various infrastructure projects and road maintenance.

While unable to find a suitable sanitary landfill as required by law, the city now operates its materials recovery facility (MRF), with biodegradable wastes processed to become organic fertilizers.

The mayor hopes to achieve a Zero Waste Dumaguete and is calling for people’s cooperation to practice waste segregation and recycling at home.

Source: Philippines News Agency