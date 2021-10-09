﻿Dumaguete mayor seeks 3rd term in office

Incumbent Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo on Friday led the launch of the Team Lupad Dumaguete coalition after he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for a third and final term in office.

In his message during the event held at the Negros Oriental State University gymnasium here, Remollo, who is running under the Liberal Party (LP), laid out his plans for the next three years if he is re-elected in the May 9, 2022 elections.

He noted that six years since he was elected as mayor in 2016, are not enough for his administration to complete the plans, programs, and projects for the barangays.

He cited some of the major projects, such as the construction of two new bridges, which replaced the old spillways that kept overflowing during flooding of the Banica River, road networks, and other infrastructures.

Those who also filed their COCs under the Remollo ticket are Maria Isabel Sagarbarria (NPC) for vice mayor; and Karissa Faye Tolentino (LP), Michael Bandal (LP), Manuel Patrimonio (LP), Dione Amores (LP), Franklin Esmeña Jr. (NPC), Rey Lyndon Lawas (LP), Edgar Lentorio Jr. (LP), Manuel Arbon (LP), Maelyn Rose Mariano (LP), and Samuel Dicen (NPC) for councilors.

Tolentino is the incumbent vice mayor while Bandal, Patrimonio, Amores, and Lentorio are incumbent councilors.

Arbon, Dicen, and Esmeña are former members of the city council who are making a comeback, while the newcomers are Lawas and Mariano.

Incumbent House Rep. Manuel T. Sagarbarria (NPC) of the second district of Negros Oriental, who was present during the launch, lauded the coalition, saying he looks forward to a more progressive Dumaguete City.

Source: Philippines News Agency