﻿Dumaguete logs more recoveries despite spike in cases

More recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases here were reported Thursday even as the city logged new infections.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in a press briefing, said they received 283 swab results from testing facilities in Cebu City and the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital Molecular Laboratory.

Of the number, 266 were negative to include 10 recoveries with eight coming from Dumaguete and two from Sta. Catalina town.

Estacion said they also received 15 new positive cases and two repeat-swab infections.

Dumaguete had the highest number of new active positive cases at nine, followed by two from Sibulan and one each from Valencia, Bacong, Zamboanguita, and Dauin.

Meanwhile, another death due to Covid-19 was reported in Dumaguete, a 75-year-old-female from Barangay Poblacion 2, who was admitted at the Silliman University Medical Center (SUMC) and who had died Thursday, Estacion said.

The patient had comorbidities such as acute respiratory syndrome, critical pneumonia, diabetes, acute kidney injuries, and chronic kidney disease, she added.

The total case count of Negros Oriental stands at 740, with 613 recoveries, 106 active positive cases, and 21 mortalities.

