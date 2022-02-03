﻿Dumaguete dads cite police for drug war gains

The Sangguniang Panlungsod here has cited the local police force for its successful anti-illegal drugs campaign through a certificate of commendation during its regular session on Wednesday.

City police chief, Lt. Col. Joeson Parallag, along with some of his personnel received the commendation and thanked the city council as he reassured they will do their best to maintain peace and order in this Negros Oriental provincial capital.

“Rest assured that the Dumaguete City Police Station under my command will continue to serve the city and make this city a safer place to live, work and do business (in),” Parallag told the city council.

The resolution of commendation and due recognition, sponsored by Vice Mayor Karissa Tolentino-Maxino, also cited other law enforcement agencies alongside the city police for their fight against the proliferation of illegal drugs here.

It specifically mentioned the Dec. 29, 2021 drug buy-bust operation in Purok Gumamela, Barangay Bagacay wherein police operatives from various units in the city, province, and the regional office, seized some PHP12 million worth of suspected shabu.

“Their professionalism and commitment are an asset to themselves, to their unit, and to the community of Dumaguete City,” the commendation read in part.

Parallag recently reported a 27.30-percent decline in crime incidents here in 2021 compared to the 2020 figures, including those with regard to illegal drugs, rape, and vehicular/traffic accidents, among others.

A total of 791 crime incidents were recorded from January to December 2021 versus 1,088 cases in the previous year.

The city police conducted 96 anti-illegal drugs operations last year, resulting in the seizure of some PHP31.5 million worth of dangerous and illegal substances and the arrest of 99 suspects, Parallag said.

Source: Philippines News Agency