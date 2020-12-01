﻿Dumaguete Customs Sub-port exceeds 2020 target collection

The Bureau of Customs Sub-port here has surpassed its target revenue collection for this year, more than a month ahead of its deadline at the end of 2020.

Dumaguete Customs Collector Fe Lluelyn Ganir Toring, in an interview Tuesday afternoon, said that as of Nov. 20, 2020, their actual collection since Jan. 1 this year is pegged at more than PHP4.817 billion.

This is 10.51 percent or PHP458.2 million higher than the 2020 set target of about PHP4.359 billion, Toring said.

She said they are blessed to be able to meet the target collection this year despite the pandemic brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“There were lean months where we did not reach the set target collection at the start of the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, and that was expected because of the restrictions in travel and other considerations,” she said.

The months of April, May, and June were “slow months” but by July, the Dumaguete Customs Sub-port Office started picking up again, she added.

The biggest factor, Toring said, in this year’s revenue gains is the increase in the volume of importation of petroleum products by Filoil Energy Co., Inc., the Sub-port’s consistent highest contributor in terms of revenue collections.

For the month of November alone, Filoil imported some PHP604 million worth of diesel fuel and gasoline, she added.

The Dumaguete Customs Sub-port Office is still expecting around PHP300 million in additional revenue income in December as Filoil and other importers still have scheduled shipments.

The top three contributors to the gains of the Customs Office here are Filoil, Dumaguete Coconut Mills, Inc., and Pryce Gas

