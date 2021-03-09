﻿DTr, LTO told to submit PMVIC program recommendations

Malacañang on Monday directed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agency, the Land Transportation Office (LTO), to make recommendations in relation to a proposed revised Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (PMVIC) program to ensure roadworthiness of vehicles in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this remark after the Vehicle Inspection Owners Operators Association of the Philippines (VICOAP), in an open letter to President Rodrigo Duterte, requested for the adoption of two mandatory requirements for motor vehicle registration renewal of light vehicles, motorcycles, and public utility jeepneys.

These requirements are passing marks in the emission test, in accordance with the standards set by the DOTr and LTO, and a motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS) inspection report from an accredited PMVIC, regardless of the result.

The group’s appeal comes following Duterte’s decision not to make the MVIS mandatory.

“Bilang tugon, hiniling ng Palasyo sa DOTr at LTO na magpadala ng rekomendasyon tungkol sa apelang ito (As a response, the Palace asks the DOTr and LTO to send recommendations in relation to this appeal),” Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

Roque, meanwhile, slammed a senator for allegedly calling to scrap the implementation of PMVIC program. He did not name the lawmaker.

“Well, nakakalimutan po yata ng ating ilang mga mambabatas na mayroon po tayong tinatawag na (it looks like some of our lawmakers have forgotten that there is what we call) separation of powers between the Executive, Legislative and the Judiciary branch,” he said.

He said the executive department implements the law as part of efforts to ensure prevent road accidents.

“Mayroon po tayong batas ngayon na nagsasabi na kinakailangan mayroong sistema para masiguro po ang roadworthiness ng mga sasakyan at iyan naman po ang ipinatutupad ng ating DOTr at ng LTO (We have a law that states that there should be a system to ensure roadworthiness of vehicles and that is being implemented by our DOTr and LTO),” he said.

He urged the lawmaker to “respect” the separation of powers of the three branches of government.

“Kung mayroon po talagang mga issue diyan eh siguro po dalhin natin sa hukuman dahil sang-ayon naman sa separation of powers talaga hukuman naman po ang magdedesisyon kapag nagkaroon ng bang interpretasyon ang iba’t-ibang sangay ng gobyerno. So, ang akin lang po, sa Palasyo po, respetuhan po tayo ng ating hurisdiksiyon (If there is really an issue there maybe you should bring to the court because according to the separation of powers, it’s the court to make decisions when different branches of government have different interpretations),” he said.

Roque also said Duterte remains firm in his order that PMVIC operators should charge PHP600 for inspection.

“Hindi po magbabago o nagbago ang sinabi ni Presidente na sa panahon ng pandemya, hindi pupuwedeng maningil nang mas mataas sa PHP600 ang mga Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (The President’s order during the time of pandemic has not changed, operators of PMVICs cannot charge higher than PHP600),” he said.

PMVIC owners earlier agreed to lower their inspection charges and also waive for one year their re-inspection fees for private and public utility vehicles.

Source: Philippines News Agency