﻿DTr inaugurates 3 sea port projects in Palawan

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) Friday inaugurated three sea port projects in different parts of Palawan that are expected to bring enhanced connectivity and mobility in the province, and boost the region’s economy.

The inauguration signals the start of operations of the newly constructed Port of San Fernando in El Nido, Port of Bataraza in Barangay Buliluyan in Bataraza, and Borac Port in Coron.

The ceremony, held at the Port of San Fernando in El Nido, Palawan, was led by DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) general manager Jay Daniel Santiago, and Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez.

In a speech, Tugade said the projects would play a crucial part in enhancing the region’s economy by boosting tourism and commerce.

“Ito ay magbibigay ng ugnayan sa Palawan, hindi lamang sa mga islang nakapaligid dito ngunit magkakaroon ng ugnayan —mobility and connectivity— sa Luzon, Visayas, kasama na ‘ho ang Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) (This will not only bring connectivity in Palawan, not only for the islands surrounding the province, but also mobility and connectivity to Luzon, Visayas, and the Asean)” Tugade said.

In a Facebook post, the DOTr said the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) led the construction of the Port of San Fernando in April 2019 and was completed in June 2020.

The port, it said, connected El Nido with “growth centers,” tourism hubs, and other parts of the country, boosting commerce and tourism in the municipality.

“May kakayahan na rin itong tumanggap ng mga Ro-Ro vessel at iba pang malalaking sasakyang pandagat (The port is also capable of accommodating Roll-on/Roll-off ships and other large vessels),” the DOTr said.

The Port of Bataraza, it said, provides easy access to the Ursula Island Game Refuge and Bird Sanctuary in Rio Tuba, Bataraza, the first such facility in the country.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is one of many government agencies that help protect the island—a declared protected area in Palawan—and its many endemic bird species, it added.

Moreover, the DOTr said the Port of Bataraza also serves as a transit point in the province for cargo, commerce, and tourism for the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asian Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

“Pinag-uugnay din ng pantalan ang UNESCO World Heritage site ng Palawan, ang Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park, at iba pang sites mula sa BIMP-EAGA (The port also connects the UNESCO World Heritage site of Palawan, the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, and other sites from the BIMP-EAGA),” it said.

Due to its important role in Palawan’s economy, the PPA began an extension of the port under the “Build, Build, Build” program of the Duterte administration and was completed on February 15, 2018.

The port extension project included the construction of a wharf, a back-up area, and installation of a lighting system.

Lastly, the Borac Port, it said, is the first such port in the area and is on the other side of Coron facing the island of Mindoro.

“Mahirap marating ang isla dahil walang anumang klase ng daungan ang nakatayo rito (The island is difficult to reach because there are no ports in the area),” the DOTr said.

Following its completion in November 2019, it said the port is expected to decongest the Port of Coron and serve as the primary port of commerce and tourism in the area.

“Inaasahan din na ang pantalan ay isa sa mga magiging major port of calls ng mga international cruise ships na inaasahang muling bumalik pagkatapos ng Covid-19 pandemic, na siyang mas lalong magpapalakas at magpapasigla ng turismo sa isla ng Coron (The port is expected to be a major port of calls of international cruise ships after the Covid-19 pandemic, and will strengthen and brighten tourism in the island of Coron),” the DOTr added.

Source: Philippines News Agency