﻿DTI warns traders violating price freeze in NegOcc

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has warned business establishments in Negros Occidental against violating the price freeze as they could be held liable for taking advantage of consumers in the wake of Typhoon Odette.

Engiemar Tupas, senior trade and industry development specialist of DTI-Negros Occidental, said on Wednesday all stores in the province should observe a price freeze since a state of calamity has already been declared in Negros Occidental.

“We are conducting a monitoring of prices of basic necessities and prime commodities, including generator sets (gensets),” he added.

High demand for gensets has been observed after the power supply was cut off across Negros Occidental in the wake due to the typhoon last week.

Power has already been restored in many areas of the province, including this capital city, but worst-hit localities in the south have been left with no electricity for almost a week now.

Tupas said with the price freeze, “current prices of products should be the same as before the typhoon happened”.

He encouraged buyers who have been victimized by unscrupulous traders to file a complaint before their office.

“Establishments that violate the price freeze could face an administrative case, with a penalty of fine and imprisonment for its owners,” Tupas said.

Sections 6 and 7 of Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act provide that “prices of basic necessities in an area shall automatically be frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control whenever that area is proclaimed or declared a disaster area or under a state of calamity; and a price ceiling may be imposed on any basic necessity or prime commodity considering the impendency, existence, or effects of a calamity.”

Basic commodities include items such as rice, corn, bread, fresh dried and canned fish, fresh pork, beef, and poultry meat, fresh eggs, fresh and processed milk, fresh vegetables, sugar, cooking oil, salt, and laundry soap as well as and drugs classified as essentials by the Department of Health.

Prime commodities considered essential to consumers in times of calamity, for instance, include nipa shingles, GI sheets, hollow blocks, plywood, construction nails, batteries, electrical supplies, and light bulbs, among others.

In Negros Occidental, those who want to file a complaint can send it to r06.negrosoccidental@dti.gov.ph or visit the DTI-Negros Occidental office at East Two Corporate Center in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City, or any Negosyo Center station in every town and city.

