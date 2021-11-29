﻿DTI vows support to exporters post-pandemic

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has ensured exporters that government support to the industry even post-pandemic will continue the growth of the export sector.

Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) director Christopher Lawrence Arnuco said the agency has provided some relief to exporters at the onset of the pandemic and has continued the capacity building of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help explore opportunities in overseas markets.

“In the case of port handling, through the Export Development Council, we were able to lobby to the Department of Transportation and the Philippine Ports Authority to postpone rates on port operation until 2022. They identified major ports in the country to suspend temporarily the imposition of port rate increases,” he said in a virtual business conference for Central Luzon Friday.

Even at the height of the pandemic, Arnuco said the agency has been active in engaging MSMEs across the country for business matching and pushing them into the digital market.

He said some 81 local companies with 339 products now have live listings in global online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, and Etsy.

Arnuco said the DTI has been pushing for the amendments of the Export Development Act by providing insurance to exporters, as the government is now allowed to provide subsidies to exporters under the rules of World Trade Organization.

For 2022, Arnuco said the EMB has set its programs to boost the country’s export industry in the ‘new normal’ such as conducting training programs for SMEs in food sector for market certifications, export promotion activities for high value coconut products, in-store promotion for halal coconut condiments, participation in Taipei International Food Show, Import Goods Fair and Coffee Show Asian Trade Fair in Korea.

Throughout 2022, the EMB will have in-store promotion in Dubai for meat alternatives and other healthy substitute products and premium items in February; business matching for the personal care and cosmetics sectors and hygiene industries in March; business matching for housewares sector in April in time for the Hong Kong Lifestyle Sourcing Show; and business mission on raw materials sourcing opportunity and exchange mission for Philippine leather goods in Taiwan in June.

In the second half of next year, there will be business matching for Philippine Parts Makers Association with Taiwan buyers in July in time for the Taiwan Auto Parts and Accessories Show; capacity building workshop for garments and textile sector in August; business matching for housewares and leather goods sectors in August in time for the Korea Import Goods Fair; business matching for Philippine Activated Carbon Manufacturers Association with Korean buyers in August in time for Water Korea; business matching for the electronics sector in September; and business matching session for personal care sector for Middle East and African markets in September.

The EMB will have programs next year such as participation to the Beauty and Wellness Manila VX Virtual Trade Expo of Chamber of Cosmetics Industries of the Philippines in October; business matching for contract furniture and furnishings for UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in October; and extensive promotion of Philippine jewelry products in the Korean market in November in time for the participation in the Jewelry Fairs in Korea.

Arnuco encouraged MSMEs across the country to contact DTI’s regional offices for them to participate in programs set for next year.

Source: Philippines News Agency