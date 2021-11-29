﻿DTI to launch more ‘Negosyo Centers’ in Cebu

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has launched the 33rd Negosyo Center in Cebu in the southern town of Argao to help more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amid the lingering pandemic.

After launching three Negosyo Centers (NCs) in the Province of Cebu last year, DTI-Cebu is set to launch five more NCs this year.

NC-Argao is the second NC launched this year, enabling MSMEs to avail DTI’s business development programs and services amid the pandemic.

This is the 33rd NC in the province aimed to promote ease of doing business and facilitate access to services for MSMEs through business registration assistance, business advisory services, business information and advocacy, and monitoring and evaluation.

In a statement Friday, DTI-Cebu provincial director Rose Mae Quiñanola said the opening of NC Argao signals a positive growth as the municipality moves forward and rehabilitates MSMEs.

The Republic Act 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act mandates the creation of Negosyo Centers in every municipality, city, and province throughout the country to help grow the MSME sector which accounts for around 99 percent of registered businesses in the Philippines.

Sylvia Betonta, president of Argao Women’s Federation, expressed their gratitude to DTI for finally establishing a Negosyo Center in Argao where aspiring entrepreneurs can come any time to seek assistance, especially in terms of product development, market linkage, and assistance in accessing opportunities from various financing institutions.

Other NCs in the province are present in the cities of Cebu, Bogo, Carcar, Danao, Lapulapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay and Toledo; municipalities of Dumanjug, Sta. Fe, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Tuburan, Dalaguete, Sogod, Borbon, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Medellin, Madridejos, Bantayan, Poro, Tudela, Pilar, Moalboal, Balamban, and Consolacion.

The new NC Argao is also the second in the 2nd district of the province, joining the existing center in the neighboring municipality of Dalaguete.

Meanwhile, DTI Cebu has also targeted to launch three more Negosyo Centers in the province this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency