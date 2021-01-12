﻿DTI sets up testing facility for cement

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is setting up a new testing facility for cement this year to strengthen the country’s testing capabilities.

In an interview with radio program ‘Konsyumer ATBP.’ on Saturday, DTI Bureau of Product Standards (BPS) director Neil Catajay said the agency allotted budget for the testing facility for cement as well as other equipment for testing of products that need certification.

“’Yong sa pag-set-up ng testing facility for cement ng BPS, ang target natin ay matapos natin within the first semester of the year. Ongoing ‘yong ating procurement ng mga equipment para pag third quarter pwede na tayong mag-conduct ng testing (For setting up a testing facility for cement by BPS, our target is to finish within the first semester of the year. Our procurement of equipment is ongoing so that in the third quarter, we can conduct testing),” Catajay said.

He said the BPS taps third party testing laboratories to test cement products to be sold in the domestic market.

The country has two testing laboratories for cement, he added.

Catajay added that the BPS also accepts product standard testing done overseas from foreign laboratories which are recognized by an accreditation body that are signatories to the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation.

Aside from cement, Catajay said BPS is adding testing equipment for steel products.

He said the BPS also eyes to expand the mandatory certification for e-cigarettes, personal protective equipment, face masks, and air purifiers.

“We are looking at adding these products for mandatory certification that’s why we are preparing the equipment to test these products,” Catajay said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency