﻿DTI reinstates certification for local, imported plywood

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has issued a Department Administrative Order (DAO) that reinstates the mandatory product certification of locally manufactured and imported plywood.

The DAO 20-06 prescribes the mandatory Philippine standard licensing scheme for plywood effective Oct. 30, 2020.

“Unfair competition from imported substandard plywood threatens not only public safety but also the local manufacturing industry, which plays a vital role in the recovery of our economy. While consumer safety has always been our priority, this is also our way of protecting legitimate manufacturers and importers, especially during this time of the pandemic,” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement Tuesday.

In 2015, DTI lifted the certification requirement for plywood, among other products, to facilitate the issuance of import commodity clearance following the delays in releasing certification.

“Regulating plywood is part of DTI-BPS’ (Bureau of Philippine Standards) mandate to establish standards that will ensure the production and distribution of quality products for the safety of the consumers,” Lopez said.

As DTI puts back the mandatory certification for plywood, only those that are sourced from plywood manufacturing plants with valid Philippine Standard (PS) quality certification mark licenses will be allowed to be distributed, sold, and used nationwide.

The PS quality certification mark licensing scheme will be imposed on both local and foreign plywood manufacturers selling and distributing plywood in the Philippine market.

The BPS will lead the audit, inspection, sampling, and testing of the quality of locally produced and imported plywood.

“The documentary requirements for the application for a PS licensing scheme include a duly accomplished form authenticated by the Philippine Consulate, DTI Certificate of Business Name Registration for sole proprietorships, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Certificate of Registration for corporations, the latest income tax return, Quality Management System (QMS) manual for the product applied for, and an oath of undertaking signed by the applicant,” the DTI said. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency