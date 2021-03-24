﻿DTI Region 8 promotes products of women entrepreneurs

At least 28 women entrepreneurs will join the three-day trade fair at Robinsons North Tacloban as part of the 2021 National Women’s Month celebration.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Eastern Visayas regional director Celerina Bato said the “Juana Laban sa Pandemya” trade fair this March 26 to 28 will showcase locally-produced wearables, homestyle, and processed food in the region.

“This is a way of celebrating and supporting the Women’s Month celebration by showcasing handcrafted fashion accessories, housewares, decors and furniture, and artisan food, all honed from the island-living lifestyle of Region 8’s locals,” Bato said in a statement on Monday.

Up for sale are prototypes of newly-developed products and packaging innovation under the various DTI programs.

Bato urged consumers to buy their products to support local women entrepreneurs.

This year’s Women’s Month celebration serves as a platform and a call to action that highlights the extraordinary roles of ordinary women in society as trailblazers and harbingers of change.

This year’s celebration is anchored on the theme “Juana Laban sa Pandemya: Kaya!”

Bato said the DTI underscores the increase in the number of women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises during the pandemic, showing how women play a vital role in the overall economic recovery of the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency