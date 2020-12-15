﻿DTI launches nat’l trade fair digital mall

In lieu of the usual national trade fair (NTF) organized annually, the Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (DTI-BDTP) has launched the NTF digital mall to address the challenges of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amid coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Formally opened Tuesday, the NTF digital mall is a platform that offers continuous promotion of the food and non-food products from the different regions amid the physical restrictions of the pandemic, the DTI-BDTP said in a statement.

A project of the DTI-BDTP in collaboration with the DTI-Regional and Provincial Offices, the NTF digital mall is an e-commerce platform inside the UB GlobalLinker site that aims to help MSMEs future-proof their businesses as they pivot to online selling.

Like all national trade fairs, the digital mall showcases the best products of 223 MSMEs from all parts of the country.

Featured products include processed food and beverages, gifts and souvenirs, houseware and decor, fashion accessories, wearables, as well as health and fitness products.

“For a more convenient online shopping experience, the NTF digital mall features a product catalog with a facility to search for a specific product or product category. For easier transactions, buyers can connect with the MSMEs via the Viber app for secure instant messaging. Visitors will also have access to DTI webinars, and can read about the participating exhibitors’ inspirational success stories,” it said.

The NTF digital mall is hosted on UnionBank GlobalLinker, a free and innovative platform that helps MSMEs grow online with tools for efficient business management and network expansion.

It is distinct from other e-commerce platforms as it is an all-in-one accessible platform that enables MSMEs to connect to both local and global business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) partners, suppliers, and customers.

“It has networking capabilities to help MSMEs grow and manage their business. It offers immediate access to financial service providers, point of sale, accounting, inventory, human resources, tax and payroll services, supply chain management, and B2B and B2C marketplaces,” the DTI-BDTP added.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY