﻿DTI eyes P10-M sales in Panublion trade fair

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is eyeing to generate PHP10 million from the 2021 Panublion blended trade fair that will run November 13-17 at the SM City here.

“For several years, except last year, we hit our target of PHP10 million. So this year, it will be PHP10 million, an ambitious target, but with the easing of restrictions, we hope to have more buyers online and face-to-face,” DTI regional director Rebecca Rascon said in a virtual press conference Friday.

The physical display with 123 exhibitors consisting of 46 food and 77 non-food products will be at the SM City Iloilo and posted online via the DTI Region VI Facebook page.

“We are hoping that they can already bounce back. We have invited institutional buyers from Manila who will be visiting the fair virtually,” she said.

Rascon said exhibitors were chosen based on their consistency of production, ability to supply their market, and have undergone training on online marketing and transaction.

The five-day activity carrying the theme “Co-creating Opportunities” would like to showcase that there are still market opportunities to create in-demand products amid the pandemic, she said.

“We are creating a future-ready MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) because of their awareness on what goes for online transactions, what are the needs of the target market, what logistics are needed, and how to bring them the products once they purchase. We have to assist the MSMEs to be aware, be equipped, and be prepared for these kinds of transactions,” she added.

Panublion is not a purely product exhibit event but will also have a daily product demonstration of selected MSMEs and food tasting; as well as recognize women exporters, MSME of the year, Heritage awardee, and product awards at the closing ceremony.

“There is also a grand fashion show on the first day after the opening ceremonies,” she added.

Since the pandemic is not yet over, Rascon urged that proper health protocols be observed during the duration of the exhibit.

Rascon said she checked to make sure that their personnel are also vaccinated.

Exhibitors are also required to be vaccinated.

