﻿DTI, DHL tie up to support MSMEs’ overseas e-commerce ops

Logistics firm DHL Express has strengthened its partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through their phygital program to provide overseas market opportunities to all clients of DTI’s Negosyo Centers.

To support market growth and increased international trade activities, DHL Express offers all customers of DTI Negosyo Centers a special 10-percent discount on published tariff rates through promo codes valid until Aug. 30, 2022.

The promo codes are displayed in all 129 DTI Negosyo Centers nationwide and can be used on shipment bookings via the MyDHL+ website.

The option to connect with DHL Express retail sales desks via chat is also available to assist customers regarding bookings or when using the codes.

“The MSME sector in our country has produced many creative and proudly Filipino products that deserve a place in the global market. Whether through traditional or online selling, DHL Express is making it easier for MSME businesses to thrive through innovation and digitalization, such as with our phygital program,” Eric Queppet, head of commercial for DHL Express Philippines, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Queppet said the strong partnership with DTI supports the company’s aim to help MSMES harness opportunities presented by the growth of cross-border e-commerce.

“Through our presence in over 220 countries and territories and combined with our logistic expertise, MSMEs can truly leverage our global network to grow their businesses,” he added.

The phygital program combines the strongest aspects of both online and offline settings to enable a far more comprehensive and satisfying customer experience.

The new system requires no contact, service staff, and is an excellent fit for the new norm of living.

“The Department of Trade and Industry–Regional Operations Group is very much honored of the expressed interest of DHL to partner with DTI through its Negosyo Centers and be one with us in supporting the MSME sector, especially during this most challenging time,” DTI Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona said.

Lantayona said the program makes it more convenient for MSMEs to expand their business transactions overseas by providing them with special rates in consideration of the current situation.

“This initiative also translates to more opportunities for our 129 full-service Negosyo Centers to assist the MSMEs to thrive and even scale up their businesses. This collaboration will surely benefit more MSMEs, and we look forward to having the program available in more Negosyo Centers in the future,” she added.

According to DTI’s 2020 data, MSMEs account for 25 percent of overall export revenue in the country. It is also estimated that 60 percent of all exporters in the country are MSMEs.

The government e-commerce roadmap targets that by 2022, 5.5 percent of Philippines’ total gross domestic product (GDP) should be coming from e-commerce as they contribute to exports through subcontracting with larger organizations or by serving as suppliers to exporting companies.

Source: Philippines News Agency