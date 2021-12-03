﻿DTI chief urges biz to tap ‘halal’ market

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez has encouraged businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to explore the “halal” market.

During the 4th Philippine National Halal Conference on Thursday, Lopez said the halal industry could boost Philippine exports with the developments in the global halal economy.

“The halal industry will add more exports, more to our export promotions because this is really a game-changer and a new segment for our export market,” he said.

As the country rebounds from the pandemic, the trade and industry chief said his department remains committed to implementing the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Act of 2016 to guide businesses in the production and promotion of halal goods and get a share in the global halal market.

“The Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Program, through our Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC), committed to provide capability-building programs for the food and non-food MSME exporters to equip them with the right information when it comes to halal requirements, standards, processes, and regulations,” Lopez said.

The program has developed 10 training modules that have benefitted and trained more than 400 MSMEs and exporters and more than 10 halal certifying bodies.

“(The) DTI, for our part, has been pushing for a more inclusive approach to improving the halal industry. The official launch of the PH Halal App will boost our country’s readiness to supply halal-certified products and services and provide an easy access guide for halal establishments and products,” he said, adding that the app will also help Muslim tourists visiting the Philippines to locate mosques and halal-certified restaurants.

Other programs of the DTI to strengthen the local halal industry are the inclusion of halal food in its FOOD Philippines branding and expanding the number of halal-certified products.

“In the future, we look forward to crafting a Philippine Halal Development plan, which is guided by an overarching goal of creating a Philippine halal ecosystem that is organized, structured, and recognized in the global halal economy,” Lopez said.

Source: Philippines News Agency