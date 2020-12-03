﻿DTI awards livelihood assistance to Zambales MSMEs

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the province of Zambales whose businesses were affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic have received livelihood assistance from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The move was part of the DTI’s Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG), a livelihood seeding and entrepreneurship development program that aims to help micro enterprises affected by calamities, including health disasters, such as the pandemic, to restart their businesses.

The DTI Zambales Provincial Office, through its Business Development Division, awarded on Thursday livelihood package to Merly’s Beaded Bags in Barangay Inhobol, Masinloc, Zambales that could help boost its business.

Marilou Arcega, chief of the DTI-Zambales Business Development Division, said the livelihood package will give the micro-enterprises some relief especially in this time of pandemic.

”As MSMEs, they are the backbone of our economy and DTI is always here to serve them,” Arcega said in a social media account.

Last Nov. 27, she said the DTI also provided livelihood kits to Marilyn’s Kakanin and Reymel’s Ice Cream Manufacturing at the Negosyo Center in San Marcelino Zambales.

Other beneficiaries of the program were the Aetas tribe in Palauig town, who received livelihood kits for bamboo furniture and souvenir-making and those micro-enterprises engaged in making pastillas.

Arcega said the MSME-beneficiaries were evaluated and selected by their agency.

DTI 3 (Central Luzon) Assistant Director Leonila Baluyut earlier said some 373 micro-entrepreneurs in the region have benefited from the program as of October.

“The micro-entrepreneurs are the most affected during the pandemic where some of them closed or reduced their workforce,” Baluyut said.

Aside from the livelihood kits, she said the program beneficiaries were likewise given the training to help them start, develop, innovate, and promote their businesses

Source: Philippines News agency