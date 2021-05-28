﻿DTI-Aurora grants livelihood kits to 21 ex-rebels

Twenty-one former rebels have received livelihood kits from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Thursday, according to the 91st Infantry (Sinagtala) Battalion (91IB) of the Philippine Army.

The move was under the DTI’s “Pangkabuhayan para sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa” program, in partnership with the 91IB.

In an interview on Friday, Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, 91IB commander, said some PHP147,000 worth of starter livelihood kits were distributed to the former rebels at the 91st IB Headquarters, Barangay Calabuanan, this town.

Rubio said 1st Lt. Roberto G. Apelado Jr., Civil-Military Operations (CMO) officer of the 91IB and Aldrin Veneracion, director of the DTI Provincial Office, led the distribution of rice to 13 former rebels for starting a “Bigasang Bayan” business, groceries for small sari-sari store to six rebels and goat production livelihood package to two others.

He said the livelihood assistance is also in support of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), which aims to capacitate and support former rebels in going back to mainstream society and becoming productive citizens.

“We are bringing the services of DTI, Philippine Army, other government agencies and stakeholders to help the people affected by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, including those former rebels who are now with us in the government,” Rubio said.

He thanked the DTI for the livelihood grant given to former rebels.

Likewise, he asked the former rebels to do their best in nurturing the livelihood packages given to them by the government as a good start in building their future.

“I encouraged our former rebels-beneficiaries to properly manage the pangkabuhayan (livelihood) kit they received,” Rubio said.

Source: Philippines News Agency