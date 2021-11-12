﻿DTI-12 eyes P10-M sales in week-long trade expo

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) is targeting to generate around PHP10 million in sales in the week-long grand trade expo and products showcase here that will open on November 15.

Robert Orfrecio, chief of DTI-Region 12’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) development division, said at least 24 MSMEs from parts of Region 12 have confirmed as of Thursday to join the exposition, which is considered the “biggest and grandest” in the region this year.

Dubbed “Yaman Dose Trade Expo: The Best of Soccsksargen,” he said it will feature over 500 new and improved products of MSMEs in the region, especially those assisted by various support programs of the agency.

Orfrecio said these include the “best of the best” processed food, arts and crafts, furniture, wearable items, and other top-quality products from various localities in the area.

Yaman Dose, which will be held at the SM Mall atrium until November 21, took off from the annual “Treasures of Region 12” trade fair that last held a physical event in 2018.

The scheduled fairs in November 2019 and 2020 were scrapped due to the series of earthquakes that hit the region and the onset of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Orfrecio said they rebranded this year’s edition to better showcase the region’s MSME sector, which continues to thrive despite the Covid-19 situation.

“This was organized to help MSMEs recover and (cope with) the losses that they incurred due to pandemic,” he said in a press conference in Koronadal City.

He said their main goal is to assist the exhibitors, which comprise 16 food processors and eight homestyle and wearable manufacturers, to generate PHP10 million in sales from more than 5,000 buyers, or a target of at least 1,000 daily.

Seven of them are from this city, five each from South Cotabato and North Cotabato, four from Sultan Kudarat, and three from Sarangani.

The products that will be featured include fashion bags and accessories, banana chips, coffee, various processed fruits, processed aquamarine, face masks, face mask holder, embroidered shirts, personal protective equipment, tote bags, Tnalak bags and fashion accessories, mangosteen food supplements, dairy-based food items, and souvenirs and novelty items.

As part of the innovations, Orfrecio said they will hold online live selling events via Facebook to complement the face-to-face fair.

It will be conducted per province through the DTI-12 Facebook page starting 6 p.m. from November 16 to 20, he said.

Aside from the trade fair, he said they will come up with a special setup display for over 50 products made by MSMEs that were supported by their business development programs.

He cited the OTOP or “One Town, One Product” NextGen, DTI Cart, Great Women Project 2, Rapid Growth Project, Youth Entrepreneurship Program, and the Shared Service Facility.

Under the “Negosyo sa Dose” component, he said there will be various side activities and webinars that are aimed to develop and improve the entrepreneurial mindset, technical capacity and promote the exchange of ideas by the participants.

Jude Constantine Jaugan, director of DTI-Region 12, said they organized Yaman Dose Trade Expo to help sell the region and its products to more buyers as well as investors.

He said it is also aimed to encourage the creation of more MSMEs and the development of more world-class products from the region.

The official said the trade fair will help widen the market base of local products and make them more competitive in the domestic and global markets.

“We hope that this year’s Yaman Dose will be able to achieve its main objective to help make our MSMEs stronger, better, and able to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency