﻿Dterte vows protection for red-tagged Mandaluyong judge

President Rodrigo Duterte will provide protection for a judge who was allegedly red-tagged after freeing two activists and clearing them of charges.

This, after photos showed a tarpaulin at the corner of Shaw Boulevard and Edsa “thanking” Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 209 Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio for her “speedy release” of “comrades.” The logo of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) appeared at the bottom of the tarpaulin.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque urged the public not to jump into conclusions that Ignacio was indeed red-tagged, stressing that “enemies” may have put up the tarpaulin to pin the blame on the Duterte administration.

“Let us not conclude na na-redtag nga si Judge Ignacio (that Judge Ignacio was red-tagged) and authorities are investigating already this incident,” he said in a virtual press briefing.

He expressed confidence that available CCTV footage will help law enforcement determine who is responsible for putting up the tarpaulin.

“Iimbestigahin po natin ‘yan dahil pupuwedeng mga kalaban din ng gobyerno ang gumawa niyan para ibintang sa gobyerno. Hindi ko po sinasabi na ‘yan ang katotohanan pero antayin po natin ang imbestigasyon. (We will investigate that because it’s possible that enemies of the government are behind it to pin the blame on us. I am not saying that it’s the truth but let’s wait for results of the investigation),” he added.

Roque, however, assured that the President and his administration would provide protection for Ignacio if red-tagging allegations are true.

“Kung totoong na-redtag po si Judge Ignacio, ang Presidente po mismo magbibigay ng proteksyon kay Judge Ignacio kung kinakailangan. ‘Yan po ang assurance ng Presidente (If it’s true Judge Ignacio was red-tagged, the President himself will provide her with necessary protection. That’s the President’s assurance),” he said.

He said it is too early to make any conclusions since investigation is ongoing.

“Sa ngayon po (As of now), let us not make hasty conclusions dahil kahit sino po pupuwedeng magsabit ng tarpaulin na ‘yan (because anyone can just put up that tarpaulin),” he said.

Reports showed that Ignacio was reportedly red-tagged after dismissing the case filed against red-tagged journalist Lady Ann Salem and trade unionist Rodrigo Esparago.

She was allegedly red-tagged in the form of a tarpaulin with CPP logo that read “Maraming salamat Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio, RTC Branch 209, Mandaluyong City sa mabilis na paglaya ng kasamahan nating Lady Ann Salem at Rodrigo Esparago. Tuloy ang laban! Mabuhay (Thank you Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio, RTC Branch 209, Mandaluyong City for the speedy release of our comrades Lady Ann Salem and Rodrigo Esparago. Continue the fight! Mabuhay)!”

Ignacio, in her Feb. 5 order, granted the motion to quash the search warrant issued by a Quezon City Court that led to the arrest of Salem and Esparago.

“There are not enough facts and circumstances which would lead a reasonably direct and prudent man to believe that an offense has been committed and that the objects sought in connection with the offense are in the place sought to be searched,” she said.

Human rights group Kapatid denounced the red-tagging of the judge warning that Independent, fair-minded judges are under attack.”

House Deputy Minority Leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate urged the Supreme Court “to publicly condemn” and investigate the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency