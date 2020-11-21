﻿DSWD Visayas disaster center sends 15K food packs to Bicol

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) has sent 15,000 family food packs to the typhoon-affected families in Legazpi City and other areas in the Bicol Region.

These food packs, worth PHP6.57 million, are expected to reach the region on Saturday, DSWD in Central Visayas announced in a statement.

This is part of the DSWD’s continuous provision of augmentation support to the local government units (LGUs) affected by the recent typhoons that hit several areas in Luzon.

The DSWD field office in Bicol shall distribute the augmented food packs to LGUs hit by super typhoon Rolly.

Each food pack contains six kilos of rice, a variety of canned goods, and sachets of powdered drinks.

The relief goods left Cebu on Thursday, DSWD-7 said.

The DSWD VDRC in Barangay Tingob, Mandaue City is a warehouse that features a pallet racking system for improved storage of food packs and warehousing of food and non-food commodities.

It guarantees quality stockpiles of family food packs and other humanitarian assistance ready for distribution for the whole Visayas.

It also sends augmentation support to other regions outside the Visayas. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency