﻿DSWD urges public to help validate poor households in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Bicol is urging villagers to help their office in validating lists of poor households posted in their respective barangays across the region.

This can be done through the DSWD’s newly-created barangay verification team (BVT) at the barangay level and the local verification committee (LVC) at the city or municipal level.

DSWD-Bicol Director Arnel Garcia, in an interview on Tuesday, said they have now started posting the initial list of poor households in the mainland provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Sorsogon.

“Of the 1,091,093 assessed households in Bicol, 500,095 were identified as poor,” Garcia said.

Camarines Norte came up with the highest percentage of poor households at 57 percent or 61,627 out of the total 106,842; followed by Sorsogon at 55 percent, or 89,545 out of 161,331; Catanduanes at 49 percent, or 24,188 out of 49,169; Masbate at 47 percent, or 78,759 out of 164,542; Camarines Sur at 45 percent, or 164,03 out of 364,168; and Albay at 33 percent, or 81,945 out of 245,041.

According to Garcia, the validation activity provides an opportunity for the community to review and make corrections on their household information.

Households not visited may appeal to be interviewed, he said, adding that “the list is an initial result and may change after the validation”.

Garcia said that the BVTs and the LVCs would make sure that all appeals or grievances received from the concerned residents are resolved on time.

He said that the Listahanan area supervisors are the ones who would receive and process complaints or grievances being sent to the grievance desks.

For this validation, the community can send their appeals or inquiries via online through the Listahanan website at https://listahanan.dswd.gov.ph/grievance or community desks in the barangays.

Garcia said concerns may include the following coded grievances or inquiries:

EX01 – A specific household is claiming to be poor and must be included in the list of poor households

EX02 – A specific household is not interviewed during the data collection period

INC01– A household in the initial list of poor households is wrongly classified

INC02– A poor household claims to have been erroneously classified and wants to be removed from the list

ER01– A household in the initial list of poor has incorrect information in the database (i.e. name, sex, and street address)

ER03– A household in the initial list of poor has incorrect information in the database (i.e. barangay address, date of birth, marital status, and addition/deletion of roster members)

TR01– A household in the initial list of poor has transferred residence. This also includes those who were previously interviewed in evacuation centers and temporary shelters but have moved to their permanent residence.

Once all grievances are consolidated and resolved, the assigned enumerator will make unannounced home visits and interview the heads of households, after which data entry into the system shall follow and then the generation of the final list of poor households.

Garcia said that in filing a grievance, the complainant must present any valid government ID to make the complaint valid, adding that “grievances sent through email, text, or social media will not be processed.”

Listahanan is the DSWD’s information management system that aims to establish a database of poor households that will become beneficiaries of social protection programs. The list is being updated every four years consistent with Executive Order 867.

For this validation, the community can send their appeals or inquiries online through the Listahanan website at https://listahanan.dswd.gov.ph/grievance or community desks in the barangays, Garcia said.

Source: Philippines News Agency