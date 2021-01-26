﻿DSWD starts distribution of P64-M cash aid to 7.6K Bicolanos

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) started Monday the distribution of livelihood assistance grants (LAGs) amounting to PHP68.48 million to more than 7,600 beneficiaries across Bicol.

DSWD-Bicol Director Arnel Garcia said the beneficiaries are from Camarines Sur (PHP22.182 million for 2,561 people); Albay (PHP14.924 million for 1,736 people); Masbate (PHP12.254 million for 1,119 people); Sorsogon (PHP9.179 million for 776 people); Camarines Norte (PHP6.03 million for 969 people); and Catanduanes (PHP3.915 million for 484 people).

The cash aid is processed under DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) for Bicol Region, in accordance with Republic Act 11494, the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

Target beneficiaries were pre-assessed using the following criteria: included in the list of target families as enumerated in Section VI-A of the Omnibus Guidelines in the implementation of Emergency Subsidy Program (ESP) of DSWD and with at least one member working in the informal sector prior to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and profiled through the Social Amelioration Card (SAC) for non-Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries.

Another two criteria used were: source/s of income (employment, livelihood, etc.) were affected during the ECQ or locally-declared or mandated quarantine and/or projected to continuously be affected in the next three to six months after the lifting of the ECQ and locally-declared or mandated community quarantine), and not included as recipients of various livelihood recovery or rehabilitation projects of other national government agencies and/or other stakeholders.

The assessment process of LAG started during the community quarantine period in order to facilitate the processing and provision of LAG.

The schedule of distribution of LAG was coordinated with the LGUs and beneficiaries were advised to prepare the required and complete documents, Garcia said.

Regional Program Coordinator, Earl Maximillan A. Cecilio said the expected outcome after LAG was provided is for the grant recipient or the eligible family to have income-generating economic activities.

“A beneficiary may opt to have micro-enterprise and employment-related projects at the same time or may opt to have one or more micro-enterprise or employment-related projects,” Cecilio said. “Provided, however, that the amount of LAG for all the projects identified by the beneficiary should not exceed PHP5,000,” he said.

Cecilio explained that LAG is financial assistance granted to eligible low-income families belonging to the informal sectors whose livelihoods were affected by the community quarantine, and can be used as support to preferred micro-enterprise activities of the beneficiary; or augmentation to the expenses on pre-employment, food, as well as transportation allowance of the beneficiary during the first month of employment.

Source: Philippines News agency