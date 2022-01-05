﻿DSWD sends 78K food packs to typhoon victims in Eastern Visayas

About 78,138 family food packs (FFPs) have been distributed to cities and towns affected by Typhoon Odette in Eastern Visayas in the past two weeks, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Tuesday.

The number of FFPs delivered to local governments represents 73 percent of the projected more than 106,000 population in badly-hit communities, DSWD 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Grace Subong said in a phone interview.

“We have to make sure there is equitable distribution of food packs since several organizations are also in Southern Leyte giving food assistance to families,” Subong told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The DSWD released 10,850 FFPs in Leyte for the towns of Dulag, Hilongos, Hindang, Matalom, Tacloban City, Bato, Inopacan, Javier, Abuyog, and Mahaplag.

In Southern Leyte, recipients of 66,288 FFPs are the towns of Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, St. Bernard, San Juan, Silago, Liloan, Pintuyan, San Francisco, San Ricardo, Bontoc, Libagon, Limasawa, Maasin City, Macrohon, Malitbog, Padre Burgos, Sogod, and Tomas Oppus.

The agency also delivered 1,000 food packs to Mercedes town in Eastern Samar province.

Each FFP contains 6 kg. of rice, four cans of corned beef, four cans of tuna flakes, two cans of sardines, five sachets of coffee, and five sachets of cereal drink. It is enough for a family of five for two to three days.

The DSWD has been coordinating with other members of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to fast-track the distribution of family food packs.

“Our partner agencies from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have mobilized all their assets to bring food packs in remote areas,” Subong added.

On December 16, “Odette” barreled through Caraga and Eastern Visayas with maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 270 kph. After hitting Surigao, it made two landfalls in Southern Leyte before devastating Central Visayas.

