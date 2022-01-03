﻿DSWD releases P23-M cash aid to Siargao residents

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Caraga (DSWD-13) released on Thursday PHP23 million for distressed households of Dapa town in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

In a statement Friday, the DSWD-13 said a total of 4,602 households of the town benefited from the cash assistance.

“Each household received PHP5,000 cash assistance through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program,” the DSWD-13 said.

The cash aid, the agency added, will allow the typhoon-hit residents to buy food and other necessary household items.

The distribution of AICS cash aid will continue in Dapa as well as the provision of food packs, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, and water, the DSWD-13 said.

Assessment and validation are also being conducted in other towns on the island for the release of additional cash assistance.

“Other municipalities will follow with the provision of the AICS, pending funds for the financial assistance,” the DSWD-13 said.

“Odette” ravaged all the nine towns of Surigao del Norte that are situated on the island when it made landfall on December 16.

Aside from the DSWD, other government agencies, local government units, and the private sector have sent aid to the typhoon-hit island.

Source: Philippines News Agency