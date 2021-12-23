﻿DSWD releases P1.5-M livelihood grant to Zambo City fire victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) has released PHP1.5 million worth of livelihood grant to 77 fire victims in this city.

The DSWD-9 distributed the livelihood assistance of PHP20,000 to each of the beneficiaries who are residents of Seaside, Barangay Baliwasan on Tuesday afternoon.

Ivan Eric Salvador, DSWD-9 information officer, said in a phone interview on Wednesday that the beneficiaries of the grant were identified by the city social welfare and development office (CSWDO).

“The distribution of the livelihood assistance was based on the recommendation and assessment of the CSWDO,” Salvador said. “It is also based on the proposal of the identified beneficiaries of the program.”

The livelihood assistance grant is being implemented through the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program.

The fund will serve as additional seed money in their livelihood undertaking.

Salvador noted that most of the recipients of the livelihood assistance will use the money to put up “sari-sari” (neighborhood sundry) stores, as well as for buying and selling fresh fish in community wet markets.

The recipients of the livelihood grant were among the affected individuals of the March 20, 2021 fire incident that razed about 200 houses, mostly made of light materials, in Purok Seaside, Barangay Baliwasan of this city.

A day after the incident, the DSWD, through the Disaster Response Management Division, distributed sleeping and hygiene kits to the fire victims.

Source: Philippines News Agency