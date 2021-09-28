﻿DSWD Region 8 releases P75.39-M grants to poor families

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already released PHP75.39 million under the unconditional cash transfer (UCT) program for poor families in Eastern Visayas.

The distribution for the 2020 UCT grants, which started in August, has already benefited 20,942 recipients from the region’s six provinces.

“This is a one-time payment for 12 months of 2020. Each beneficiary gets PHP300 monthly or a total of PHP3,600 for the entire year,” said DSWD Eastern Visayas regional information officer Abelardo Bibat in a phone interview on Thursday.

The DSWD has identified 91,691 beneficiaries of the UCT program in the region’s six provinces affected by price hikes due to the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

The region has an allocation of PHP330.08 million for UCT last year.

Bibat said the Landbank of the Philippines, local government units, and village officials are partners of DSWD regional office in distributing cash cards to the beneficiaries of the UCT list in the region.

UCT cash card contains the 2020 cash grant of beneficiaries.

“There has been cash distribution in 2018 and 2019, but in 2020 the release has been delayed due to movement restrictions,” he added.

Those who haven’t received yet are asked to wait for local government announcements on the distribution schedule.

The DSWD is eyeing to complete the release of 2020 UCT funds, according to Bibat.

The program, also known, as Tax Reform Cash Transfer (TRAIN) project is a cash subsidy provided for under the TRAIN law to help poor Filipinos cushion the adverse economic impact of the law.

The UCT refers to the social welfare benefit under the TRAIN in the amount of P200 per month in 2018; and P300 per month in 2019 and 2020.

UCT program aims to protect and improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable by providing welfare programs without any conditions upon the receivers’ action.

Source: Philippines News Agency