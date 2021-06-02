﻿DSWD readies 19K ‘Dante’ relief goods for Ilocos Region

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepared 18,936 family food packs for the residents of Ilocos Region to be affected by Tropical Storm Dante.

In a virtual forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency Ilocos regional office Wednesday, DSWD disaster response management division chief Maricel Caleja said 10,769 of the total number of food packs are in the regional evacuation center in La Union province, while some are in the satellite offices in the region.

“The 2,267 are prepositioned in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur satellite warehouse; 1,900 in Rosales town, Pangasinan; 2,000 in Sta. Barbara town, Pangasinan; (and) 2,000 in Alaminos City, Pangasinan,” she said.

Each family food pack contains six kilos of rice, four canned tuna, four canned corned beef, two sardines, five sachets of coffee, and two sachets of a cereal drink, she added.

Caleja said there are also 4,863 family kits available containing t-shirts and short pants, as well as 498 hygiene kits, 920 sleeping kits, and 27 tents.

“These will be distributed to affected families in coordination with the local government units (LGUs). The LGU will request and will be assessed by the DSWD. We ensure that these will reach the recipient and will be released to them within 24 hours after the turn-over to the LGU,” she said.

As of Wednesday noon, the western part of Pangasinan is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2, while the rest are under TCWS Signal No. 1.

La Union province is also under TCWS Signal No. 1.

Source: Philippines News Agency