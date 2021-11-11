﻿DSWD prepares for full devolution of services starting 2022

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, through the Social Welfare Institutional Development Bureau, conducted Knowledge Fair for the Local Social Welfare and Development Officers (LSWDO) in preparation for full devolution of duties beginning next year.

“I am pleased to note that this fair signifies the Department’s preparation towards the improvement of its organizational processes, technological capacity and readiness to adapt to the new normal and international standards,” DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Indeed, we are confident that no pandemic can stop our efforts to efficiently and effectively deliver programs and services closer to our clients and beneficiaries,” he added.

He said the 2021 Knowledge Fair was conducted via online platform on Oct. 26-27 to provide a venue for sharing practices, strategies, and initiatives of various offices and social welfare and development partners.

With the theme, “Preparing for Full Devolution: Inclusive and Effective Social Welfare Service Delivery through Empowered LGUs,” this year’s Knowledge Fair for LSWDOs aimed to provide orientation on the DSWD programs and services to be devolved as well as the current efforts of the Department that are consistent with Executive Order (EO) No. 138, series of 2021 or the “Full Devolution of Certain Functions of the Executive Branch to Local Government Units, Creation of a Committee on Devolution, and Other Purposes.”

During the two-day event, local social welfare officers have been equipped with the necessary knowledge to implement the DSWD programs and services that would be fully devolved in 2022-2024 through the sharing, adoption, and documentation of the practices of the attending participants from different provinces, cities, and municipalities.

“We hope that all lessons and experiences shared by our resource persons from these activities will help equip the LSWDOs in the planning, establishing, and implementing of the programs and services for devolution. Together, let us continue to serve and prepare ourselves for the dynamics of an ever changing environment,” Bautista said.

Source: Philippines News Agency