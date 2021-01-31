﻿DSWD names Pampanga LGU as model for day care services

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has named the city government here as model local government unit (LGU) in the implementation of day care services.

Mabalacat bested other cities and municipalities in the country after being adjudged as the national winner of the Gawad Paglilingkod sa Sambayanan (GAPAS) award.

DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista formally presented the Pagkilala sa Natatanging Kontribusyon sa Bayan (PaNaTa Ko sa Bayan) award to the city via virtual awarding ceremony on Friday.

City Population and Gender and Development (GAD) Officer Charlo Costales, City Information Officer Jay Pelayo IV, and Administrative Officer Minerva Franada received the accolade on behalf of Mayor Crisostomo Garbo.

The DSWD cited the city’s commitment on the implementation of quality standard day care services.

Garbo thanked the DSWD on behalf of the people of the city.

He said that the current challenges being posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic did not hinder the local government from providing the needs of its constituents especially the disadvantaged sectors.

“Higit po sa isang gantimpala, ito rin po ay isang pagkilala sa aming kasipagan at dedikasyon sa pagtalima sa aming mandato bilang mga kawani ng pamahalaan, at ang aming pagmamahal at pagkakaisa tungo sa isang mapag-kalingang pamayanan (More than a reward, it is also a recognition of our diligence and dedication in fulfilling our mandate as government employees, and our love and unity towards a caring community),” he said in official social media post.

The mayor assured that the city government will continuously promote the rights of every Filipino, especially the welfare of the youth.

The PaNaTa Ko sa Bayan is an award given to stakeholders and employees who have contributed to the realization of DSWD’s shared vision of empowering individuals, families, and communities.

The DSWD said the accolade aims to encourage more individuals, groups, and organizations to support the programs and services of the department and acknowledge their efforts in sharing their resources, time, and selves in providing better opportunities for disadvantaged sectors and for inclusive growth.

The awarding rite is part of DSWD’s month-long celebration of its 70th founding anniversary with the theme “DSWD@70: Kabalikat ng Mahihirap sa Panahon ng Pandemya”.

Source: Philippines News agency