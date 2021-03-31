﻿DSWD-LGU efforts to ensure proper handling of ECQ funds

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will assist local government units (LGUs) in handling the PHP23-billion worth of financial aid to some 22.9 million beneficiaries in areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

DSWD will set up a grievance mechanism for transparency while Budget and Management Secretary Wendel Avisado said the fund will go directly to LGUs, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao told the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday.

In a televised briefing on Monday, DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista vowed to do their part in the relief assistance.

“On our side, we will also set up grievance mechanism, although sa level siguro ng (at the level of) LGU, they should also have a grievance mechanism so magkakaron po tayo ng (we will have) check and balance. ‘Pag ang grievance ay umabot po sa amin (Once we receive the grievance), then we will immediately coordinate with the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) and at the same time, with the local chief executives,” he said.

DSWD was tasked to handle the identification of beneficiaries and distribution of Social Amelioration Program for the poor under Republic Act No. 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal as One Act) and the succeeding Bayanihan 2, both implemented in 2020.

This time, President Rodrigo Duterte tasked the DSWD to “do the counterchecking after the distribution”.

Dumlao said there are still ongoing payouts from the Bayanihan 2 fund

Source: Philippines News Agency