﻿DSWD grants livelihood aid to 285 families in Tarlac

A total of 285 families in three towns in Tarlac province have received assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Livelihood Assistance Grants (LAG) program.

The financial aid is granted to families affected by the implementation of community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

DSWD 3 (Central Luzon) Director Marites Maristela said the program beneficiaries, who mostly came from marginalized informal sectors, received the assistance in separate payout rites this week.

“Ang LAG ay isa sa mga recovery and rehabilitation programs ng pamahalaan na may pangunahing layunin na magsilbing tugon para sa mga pamilyang kabilang sa low-income o informal sector na nawalan ng pagkakakitaan o kabuhayan dulot ng community quarantine (The LAG is one of the government’s recovery and rehabilitation programs with the primary goal of responding to the needs of low-income families or the informal sector who have lost income or livelihood due to community quarantine),” Maristela said in a social media post.

A total of 142 qualified families from the town of Concepcion received their financial assistance of PHP10,000 each during the payout held on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 107 families in Pura and 36 families in Moncada received the same grant.

“The local government units identified the LAG beneficiaries. They were the families whose livelihoods or jobs were hit hard by the pandemic and are willing to reopen or continue with their livelihood ventures,” Maristela said.

