﻿DSWD E. Visayas ready to assist flood-hit areas

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) field office here has readied its stockpiles of relief goods for immediate response to families affected by this week’s flooding in the region.

In a phone interview on Thursday, DSWD Eastern Visayas disaster response management division information officer Joshua Kempis said the region has 5,500 family food packs (FFP) prepositioned in strategic areas and a stock of relief items that can make up to 11,926 additional FFPs.

“We already received an augmentation request from a local government unit (LGU) affected by the flooding, but for now, we will not disclose what particular municipality for security purposes,” he added.

The DSWD will deliver 3,000 FPPs to augment the relief efforts of the LGU. Each food pack contains six kilos of rice, five sachets each of coffee and cereal drink, and assorted canned goods.

Kempis said the region also has prepositioned non-food items, which include 3,575 tube skirts (malong), 91 kitchen sets, and 49 sleeping kits.

A standby fund of PHP3 million can also be used to buy more relief materials when necessary, he added.

This week, widespread flooding and minor landslides were reported in several parts of the region due to non-stop rains that started over the weekend.

Thousands of families were affected particularly in the towns of Sulat, Taft, Dolores, Arteche, Can-avid, Maslog, and Oras in Eastern Samar province; Catubig, Catarman, Las Navas, and San Roque in Northern Samar; and Matuguinao in Samar, according to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the region has been experiencing heavy rains since Saturday due to the tail-end of a frontal system and a low-pressure area.

Source: Philippines News agency