﻿DSWD distributes P1.1-B worth of family food packs to LGUs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided some PHP1.1 billion worth of relief assistance to local government units (LGUs) nationwide.

“According to our recent data, the agency has provided 2.1 million family food packs and non-food items to LGUs nationwide amounting to PHP1.1 billion. We augment the stocks of our LGUs to make sure they can provide the people in their jurisdiction with proper and basic needs when emergency strikes,” DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said in a virtual conference on Tuesday.

DSWD’s Disaster Response and Monitoring Center (DROMIC) added that the total cost of relief assistance, which is PHP1.62 billion, includes the PHP1.1 billion fund from DSWD, PHP478.61 million accumulated from non-government organizations, and PHP31.84 million donated by other sources.

The biggest chunk of which was provided to the DSWD National Capital Region which received 376,154 family food packs.

DSWD Eastern Visayas, on the other hand, received the lowest portion with 16,371 family food packs.

Each food pack contains six kilos of rice, four cans of sardines, four cans of corned beef or beef loaf, and six sachets of coffee or cereal energy drink which is enough for two days for a family with five members, the DSWD said.

“The provision of additional relief items is part of the Department’s mandate to provide Technical Assistance and Resource Augmentation (TARA) to LGUs during times of emergencies,” it said.

The DSWD earlier assured the LGUs that it delivers the relief aid “in a timely manner”.

Indigent seniors receive SocPen

Meanwhile, some 2.9 million indigent senior citizens have received their Social Pension this year, amounting to PHP8.7 billion.

This is 83 percent of the 3.5 million targeted to receive the government pension.

“The agency makes sure that the vulnerable sectors of the community receive proper care especially at this time of the pandemic,” Dumlao added.

On October 15, during DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista’s 58th birthday, he led the distribution of social pension to more than 726 indigent senior citizens in Dinalupihan, Bataan (Central Luzon).

In 2021, the DSWD is targeting to increase its beneficiaries to 3,789,874 indigent senior citizens.

Republic Act No. 9994 or the “Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010” provides that seniors qualified to receive social pension are those who are frail, sickly, or with a disability; without any pension from other government agencies; and without a permanent source of income or source of financial assistance/compensation to support their basic needs.

Senior citizens who are not included in the list but are eligible can still appeal to the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), their local governments, and the nearest field office which has jurisdiction over their area.

Under SocPen, which is provided for under RA 9994, qualified indigent senior citizens receive a monthly stipend of P500 to help augment their daily subsistence and other medical needs.

The social pension is distributed on a semestral basis at PHP3,000 per semester or PHP500 per month for six months. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency