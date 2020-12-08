﻿DSWD distributes livelihood grants

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided eligible individuals with livelihood assistance grants (LAG), a form of financial assistance granted to families whose livelihoods were affected by the implementation of the community quarantine.

On Tuesday, DSWD-National Capital Region (DSWD-NCR) started the simultaneous distribution of LAG through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) to beneficiaries from the cities of Pateros, Mandaluyong, Pasay, and Caloocan.

Jena Rose delos Reyes from Barangay Nabitasan, Pototan in Ilo-ilo City took to Facebook to express her gratitude after receiving her aid.

Her family relied solely from their profit selling ready-to-wear clothes for six years.

They were, however, forced to close it down shortly after the government imposed a general community quarantine on March 16.

On Aug. 29, the family received PHP8,000 worth of seed capital fund from the SLP.

She utilized the money by revamping her business.

She also received training on how to incorporate social media in her business to boost her income.

“Nagapasalamat gid kami kay makaamat-amat na balik ang amon pangitan-an. Mahimakas gid kami agud indi na magsalig pa sang tanan sa gobyerno. (We are truly grateful because we are slowly recuperating from the loss of income. We will do our best so we do not have to rely on the government anymore)”, delos Reyes said.

On Dec. 2, DSWD Caraga, through the SLP, turned over two banana lakatan production projects to indigenous people’s associations including Malahutayong Nagkahiusang Agrikultura sa Tribong Higa-unon SLP Association, Newlan Mabungahong Mag-uuma SLP Association, and Sitio Lawan-Lawan, Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte.

The associations have opted to engage in banana production because of its market feasibility and profitability.

The local government of Las Nieves expressed commitment to provide technical assistance to the associations and help them find more potential markets.

In its website, DSWD said LAG is one of the recovery and rehabilitation programs of the government to serve families whose livelihood took a dip due to the quarantine measures amid the health crisis.

Qualified beneficiaries of LAG will receive financial assistance not exceeding PHP15,000.

LAG prioritizes households with low-income or whose small business has been affected by the pandemic.

DSWD suggested utilizing LAG subsidy as capital or additional fund for the recipient’s business.

It can also be used to finance the employment requirements for those seeking jobs.

Associations or cooperatives may also seek assistance offered under the LAG.

The local government unit identifies the potential beneficiaries of LAG.

The list of potential beneficiaries will be submitted to their respective DSWD field offices including their livelihood recovery project proposal for verification purposes.

