﻿DSWD central office shuts down due to Covid cases

Application for assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) central office in Quezon City will have to wait until Monday, as it will undergo a three-day sanitization due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the complex.

On Thursday night, the DSWD shared to the media that they would shut down Friday to Sunday after 33 Covid-19 infections were confirmed.

“Clients who are scheduled to receive their cash assistance on dates mentioned will be entertained on March 22,” the department stated.

It said the temporary suspension of its Crisis Intervention Unit was aimed at ensuring “that clients seeking financial aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation Program will not be affected by the intensive workplace disinfection operation.”

Central office staff will adopt a work-from-home arrangement as its Covid-19 Action Team and Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit recommended massive cleaning.

The DSWD also postponed other gatherings in light of increasing positive cases in Metro Manila.

Quezon City has 4,604 active cases as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency