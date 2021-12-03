﻿DSWD-Bicol fetes community partners in KALAHI-CIDSS program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Region 5 (Bicol) recognized the support of eight community groups which were its partners in implementing the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program during the 7th Regional Bayani Ka! Awards on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, Ranelle Anne Sertan, DSWD-Bicol social marketing officer, said the ‘Bayani Ka!’ awarding that was shown via Facebook Livestream, is an annual event of the agency to recognize community volunteers who help implement the KALAHI-CIDSS program.

“The recognition also aims to develop a pool of champions that will help in promoting the institutionalization of community-driven development (CDD),” she said, noting that the CDD is a globally recognized strategy that empowers communities in planning, budgeting and implementing projects or interventions needed in the localities.

Sertan said the organizations were nominated by the DSWD employees deployed in various municipalities implementing the program. The nomination is based on the impact and engagement of the volunteer groups that actively participated in instilling collective action.

These organizations were classified into eight categories: gender and development, elderly, youth, sustained community volunteer group, indigenous people’s welfare, persons with disability (PWD), improved local governance, and environmental protection.

“The nominations were judged through a virtual desk review held last October 22. The technical working group was composed of partner-agency representatives, local government units, and selected DSWD workers. Each regional awardee received a development incentive of PHP20,000 and a plaque of recognition,” Sertan added.

The awardees were, for the Gender and Development Category: Karibangbang – Pandan, Catanduanes; Elderly: Pandan Senior Citizens Organization – Pandan, Catanduanes; PWD Category: Kalipunan at Samahan ng may Kapansanan Inc. (KASAMA KA Inc.) – Barangay Poblacion Norte, Barcelona, Sorsogon; Youth Category: Pandan Badminton Association – Pandan, Catanduanes;

Sustained Community Volunteer Group Category: San Andres Farmers and Fisherfolk Association – Barangay San Andres, Pandan, Catanduanes; Improved Local Governance Category: Local Government Unit of Pandan – Mayor’s Office; Indigenous Peoples’ Welfare: Agta-Tabangnon – Barangay Sta. Maria, Presentacion, Camarines Sur; and for the Environment Protection Category: Pandan, Catanduanes

Source: Philippines News Agency