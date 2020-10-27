﻿DSWD assures typhoon-hit LGUs of more funds, support

Local government units (LGUs) hard-hit by Typhoon “Quinta” will get additional support from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), an official said on Tuesday.

In a virtual briefing, DSWD Undersecretary Rene Glen Paje said the available PHP302-billion stockpile fund of the central office will be used to aid in LGU operations addressing the affected individuals of the typhoon.

“Ang DSWD ay handang magbigay ng tulong sa mga lokal na pamahalaan upang madagdagan ang kanilang imbentaryo ng family food packs and non-food items. At tutulungan silang tugunan ang pangangailangan ng kanilang nasasakupan (DSWD is prepared to extend help to LGUs so they can increase their inventory of family food packs and non-food items. This is to support them supply the needs of their people),” Paje said.

Apart from their PHP302,882,354 worth of standby funds, DSWD said it has some 249,121 stockpiles of family food packs and PHP281,607,877 worth of non-food items.

Paje said DSWD Central Luzon has more than PHP17 million worth of funds, the Calabarzon Office has PHP12 million, Mimaropa has more than PHP24 million, Bicol has around PHP35 million, Western Visayas has about PHP68 million, and Eastern Visayas office has PHP38 million.

As of October 27, DSWD field office in Bicol said in a social media post that it has 19,555 family food packs available in its warehouses in Legazpi City, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate.

Each family food pack contains NFA rice, canned sardines, canned corned beef, and 3-in-1 instant coffee. The non-food items include tents, sleeping kits, family kits, hygiene and kitchen kits, malong, laminated sacks, and blankets.

DSWD reported that about 5,710 families or 24,593 individuals in 233 barangays in Bicol were affected by the typhoon.

To date, there are 6,849 families or 26,599 individuals who are staying in 417 evacuation centers in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas, Paje added.

Meanwhile, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) said some provinces experienced blackouts due to the weather disturbance. This includes Cagayan, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, and Aklan.

According to NEA, worst-hit areas were Batangas and the Bicol region, with many jurisdictions reporting “total loss of power due to the unavailability of transmission services from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.”

