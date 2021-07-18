﻿DSWD-9 educates 4P families on vaccination benefitsThe Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4P) beneficiaries here are advised to submit themselves to the government’s vaccination program once the rollout in the Zamboanga Peninsula begins.

Fung Kai Choi, DSWD-9 information officer for 4Ps, said Saturday they continuously advise their beneficiaries to protect themselves and their families against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by discussing the jabs’ benefits during the monthly Family Development Session.

Education materials are also posted online and distributed to reinforce the agency’s information dissemination campaign.

“We strongly encourage them to be vaccinated although it is not mandatory for the beneficiaries of 4Ps to be inoculated,” he said in a statement.

Members of 4Ps and the indigent population fall under the A5 priority group.

Currently, the City Health Office is vaccinating residents who are health care workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), adults with comorbidities (A3), and economic front-liners and uniformed personnel (A4).

The city government targets to inoculate 700,000, which represents 70 percent of the population, to attain mass protection against Covid-19.

