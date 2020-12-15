﻿DSWD-7 to release SAP aid to beneficiaries with unclaimed subsidy

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has published a list of beneficiaries with unclaimed subsidy from the social amelioration program (SAP) for payout.

These beneficiaries on the list endorsed with certificate of eligibility by the local government units (LGU), but were “no-show” during the payouts of SAP second tranche and waitlisted in Central Visayas.

Assistant regional director for operations Shalaine Marie Lucero on Tuesday said DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista has instructed that the names and addresses of the beneficiaries with unclaimed subsidies be posted on the social media accounts of the field offices and LGU advisory platforms.

“We are posting their names and addresses so that these people would know that they are among those who weren’t able to claim. This is also to minimize grievances,” Lucero said in a statement.

She said once beneficiaries see their names, they should immediately go and inform their barangay authorities, who, in turn, will coordinate with DSWD on the releasing of subsidy.

“For those relatives, we encourage them to inform their relatives and the barangay if they see the names of their relatives on the list. In case of death and transfer of residence, notify the barangay where they originally came from so they will take the necessary actions or they may coordinate with DSWD field office,” Lucero said.

Beneficiaries on the list are encouraged to claim their emergency subsidy at the DSWD-7, if they are near Cebu City, on or before Dec. 18. Beneficiaries far from Cebu City may call (032) 233-0261 and 09177030967 to get instructions.

To claim the SAP emergency subsidy, beneficiaries are required to bring their SAC form, valid ID or barangay certification with photocopies, and authorization letter for the substitute family member indicating the valid reason for the unavailability of the head of the household.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY