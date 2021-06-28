﻿DSWD-7 releases P3.5-M cash-for-work payouts in Cebu

CEBU CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas has released a total of PHP3.5 million for the work and services rendered by 1,315 individuals under the cash-for-work program.

In a statement, the DSWD-7 said the program was implemented under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services or KALAHI-CIDSS in Talisay City, Borbon, and Tabogon in Cebu province.

DSWD-7 regional information officer Leah Quintana said the cash for work program is one of the KALAHI-CIDSS sub-projects that give the beneficiaries the opportunity to bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

The project gives the beneficiaries temporary employment to bridge the gap from the loss of income due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis, she said.

Under the project, laborers are required to work five to 10 days in the rehabilitation of “purok” centers, cleaning of roads, and river desilting, Quintana said.

She added that women beneficiaries engaged in communal gardening or the “Gulayan sa Barangay” to provide food security in the local supply chain.

In exchange for work, beneficiaries received a minimum wage of PHP356 a day.

Ervin Brion of Barangay Tagnucan in Borbon, north of Cebu province, shared that he is one of those affected by the public utility jeepney (PUJ) modernization during the pandemic.

Brion said the cash-for-work gave him the opportunity to earn income as a laborer and used it for the renewal of his driver’s license and for the family needs.

This program keeps people away from migrating or abandoning their communities in search of a new source of income, Quintana noted.

Josem Contreras of Barangay Manlagtang, Tabogon was excited to receive the money, saying it would help his beauty salon business.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I was very grateful to the cash-for-work program of KALAHI-CIDSS. My hard work for a few days of service helped me buy manicure and make-up supplies so I can continue my small business,” he said.

DSWD-7 regional director Rebecca Geamala led the payouts and told the beneficiaries how important positive thinking is.

“Poverty should not be the reason to stop achieving your dreams,” she said.

Geamala also challenged the other local government units (LGUs) in Central Visayas to participate in the various programs of DSWD to provide the needs of all sectoral groups, especially the marginalized

Source: Philippines News Agency