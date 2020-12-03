﻿DSWD-7 asks cash grantees to cooperate with data validation

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) on Thursday urged unconditional cash transfer (UCT) beneficiaries to cooperate with the agency’s ongoing validation for the issuance of their ID and cash cards.

In a statement, the DSWD said that there is an ongoing data verification of all existing beneficiaries of the UCT program within the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law or TRAIN law.

The verification period is from November to December 2020.

DSWD regional director Rebecca Geamala said the validation process includes the taking of photos of the beneficiaries, their houses, and their government IDs as well as birth certificates.

The three-year mandatory implementation of the UCT program under the TRAIN law covers 2018, 2019, and 2020.

“The UCT regional and national offices in coordination with the Land Bank of the Philippines are committed to facilitating the release of the funds to all beneficiaries,” she said.

The top social worker in the region said the move for cash card generation is aimed at a more efficient and speedy release of UCT cash grants.

The ID and the cash card, she said, will be used by the beneficiaries to receive the remaining unpaid 2018 and 2019 cash grants.

It can also be used to access future UCT grants if the program is extended, and other DSWD programs and services.

The program has a total of 282,379 beneficiaries in Central Visayas.

The statement said the 2018 and 2019 cash grants have been released to the beneficiaries, although there are remaining unpaid beneficiaries due to the delay of payroll generation and the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Though the 2020 payroll and funds are not released yet by the national government but once approved, we will immediately inform the public when to do the payment,” she said.

