﻿DSWD-3 readies relief goods amid super typhoon onslaught

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) field office here has readied its stockpiles of relief goods in preparation for Super Typhoon Rolly.

DSWD Regional Director Marites Maristela on Saturday said that they have prepositioned relief supplies composed of food and non-food items for the areas in the region that will be affected by the weather disturbance.

Maristela said they have readied 11,914 family packs and 1,699 non-food items.

“Ang DSWD Region 3 ay nakahandang umantabay sa mga lokal na pamahalaan sa pagresponde sa mga pamilyang maaapektuhan ng bagyo. (The DSWD is ready to augment the local governments in responding to the families that will be affected by the typhoon),” she said in their official social media account.

Each food pack contains six kilos of rice, five sachets coffee, cereal drink, and assorted canned goods.

A standby fund of PHP3.30 million can also be used to buy more relief items when necessary, Maristela said.

“Naka-activate na rin ang quick response team ng rehiyon at patuloy na nagmo-monitor sa lagay ng panahon (The quick response team in the region has already been activated and continuously monitoring the weather condition),” she added.

Based on the weather bulletin issued at 8 a.m. Sunday, some areas of Central Luzon including Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and the southern portion of Zambales are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 while Aurora, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija and the rest of Zambales are under Signal No. 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency