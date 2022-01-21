﻿DSWD-13 sends 200K food packs, other items to ‘Odette’ victims

A month after Typhoon Odette’s devastation, the Department of Social Welfare and Development – Caraga (DSWD-13) reported its augmentation drive to aid the affected residents in the different provinces of the region.

In a statement Wednesday, the DSWD-13 said as of January 17, a total of 151,878 family food packs (FFPs) were supplemented to the different local government units (LGUs).

Of the total FFPs delivered, 58,207 were given to the mainland towns of Surigao del Norte; 47,944 in Siargao Island; 38,228 in the province of Dinagat Islands; 6,949 in Agusan del Norte, and 550 in Surigao del Sur.

The FFPs contained basic food needs of the affected residents such as rice, assorted canned goods, noodles, milk, and coffee.

The agency also reported the augmentation of 51,772 non-food items (NFIs) to the affected residents in the region during the period.

Of the total NFIs, 20,495 were transported to Siargao Island; 17,069 in the Province of Dinagat Islands; and 14,208 in the mainland towns of Surigao del Norte.

The NFIs included hygiene kits, family dignity kits, sleeping kits, kitchen kits, solar lamps, laminated sacks, family tents, plastic mats, blankets, towels, mosquito nets, and water containers.

“Additional supplies of FFPs and NFIs for the affected families in Caraga Region continue to arrive at the DSWD-13 office,” the DSWD-13 said.

On Wednesday, the agency formally received additional 400 laminated sacks, 1,000 plastic mats, and 1,700 FFPs intended for the affected residents in Siargao Island.

“The additional NFIs will be given to Siargao residents whose houses were badly damaged by Typhoon Odette,” it said.

The agency added that coordination with the LGUs and international humanitarian organizations continued to ensure the swift delivery of relief goods to affected residents in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency