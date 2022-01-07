﻿DSWD-13 gets more food, non-food supplies from other agencies

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Caraga (DSWD-13) on Thursday received additional supplies of food and non-food items as relief operations continue in areas hit by Typhoon Odette in the region.

In a statement, the DSWD-13 said it received an augmentation of food items from the Department of Public Work and Highways and non-food items from the DSWD Davao Region.

DPWH Acting Secretary Roger Mercado personally handed over the 1,000 sacks of rice, 7,000 canned goods, 4,392 chicken noodles, 4,320 beef noodles, and 21,000 pieces of bottled water to DSWD-13.

The augmentation was received by DSWD-13 OIC-Regional Director Ramel Jamen at the Surigao City Airport in Surigao City.

The agency also received 1,315 sleeping kits and 470 family kits from the DSWD Davao Region on Thursday.

The sleeping kits contain blankets, mats, and mosquito nets, the agency added.

“The food and non-food items received will be augmented to local government units (LGUs) in the region as the relief distributions especially in the severely-hit areas continue,” the DSWD-13 said.

As of January 1, the agency said a total of 83,810 family food packs amounting to PHP35,549,669 have already been sent to the different LGUs in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency