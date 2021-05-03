﻿DSUD, Batangas seal P30-M aid for Taal eruption victims

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has finalized a commitment agreement granting PHP30 million to local government units (LGUs) in Batangas province, Secretary Eduardo del Rosario announced Friday.

Del Rosario said the cash grant under the Taal Rehabilitation and Recovery Program can be used by LGUs to help their constituents affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in January 2020.

“The budget is available anytime, ready for tapping once you have satisfied the processes,” del Rosario told local chief executives during the signing of the commitment pact and ceremonial turnover of the cash assistance in Santa Teresita, Batangas.

The PHP30-million grant will be distributed to 15 cities and municipalities severely affected by the volcano eruption.

Under the program, LGUs must utilize the cash grant to identify more resilient, acquire suitable resettlements sites, and establish sustainable communities for disaster-affected families.

Del Rosario stressed the need to put up safer and sustainable relocation sites in Batangas province, given that Taal is an active volcano.

“The ball is now in your hands to identify and acquire safe relocation sites,” del Rosario said.

The LGUs of Lipa, Tanauan, Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Balete, Cuenca, Laurel, Lemery, Mataas na Kahoy, Malvar, San Jose, San Nicolas, Santa Teresita, Talisay, and Taal, will each receive PHP2 million.

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has built about 2,672 relocation housing units ready for occupation of identified beneficiaries as of December 2020, according to DHSUD.

So far, the DHSUD, along with the NHA and the Batangas provincial government, has resettled more than 600 profiled families in four locations in the municipalities of Talisay and Balete.

Seven other sites across Region 4-A (Calabarzon) are also identified as permanent resettlement areas.

“We must work with haste and in the right direction. Careful evaluation on the suitability of the proposed resettlement sites for safe and inclusive communities intended for the displaced families is likewise important,” del Rosario said.

Provincial housing head Ronel del Rio, who graced the event on behalf of Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas and Santa Teresita Mayor Norberto Segunial Jr., thanked the government’s initiative in extending and hastening assistance to affected families.

The event was part of the Taal Shelter Task Force’s mandate and efforts in providing safer, adaptive, and disaster-resilient housing units to individuals whose lives were adversely impacted by the January 2020 eruption.

“Through our BALAI program or Building Adequate, Livable, Affordable and Inclusive Filipino Communities, we are not just building houses, but rather, we are building safe and resilient communities,” del Rosario said.

