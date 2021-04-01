﻿DST’s S-PaSS ‘convenient’ for local travelers: Sinas

The new paperless app S-PaSS (Safe, Swift and Smart Passage) recently launched by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) offers a convenient and safe way to process travel authority online for local travelers, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas on Saturday said.

Sinas said S-PaSS will boost the PNP’s imposition of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the quarantine control points (QCPs) that have been set up in different local government units (LGUs).

“It will continue to help and benefit LGUs in recording and monitoring in real time, traveler’s information, such as those who are going in and out of their respective localities,” Sinas said in a statement.

He said the implementation of S-PaSS by Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) promises to be a one-stop-shop app for the local stranded individuals (LSIs), returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), emergency travelers (ETs) and other essential travelers during the pandemic.

“The PNP welcomes the development of this local mobility feature as a tool which integrates the processing system for the issuance of Travel Pass-Through Permit or TPP and Travel Coordination Permit or PCP, Travel Authorities and QR codes which quickly generates real-time reports needed,” he added.

Despite the use of the mobile S-PaSS app, Sinas said police deployment will continue to ensure strict public adherence to the implementation of minimum public health and safety protocols.

Last Friday, the DOST and partner government agencies officially launched the S-PaSS, a one-stop online communication and coordination platform for LGUs.

DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said it was developed by the DOST Region 6 (DOST-6) to help LGUs manage the travelers.

During one of the meetings with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), it was suggested that S-PaSS can be used on a wider scale, he said.

De La Peña said 66 LGUs have already adopted the S-PaSS which would serve not as a contact tracing app, but a platform where travelers could access the LGUs’ policies and submit the required documents.

Some LGUs previously required travelers to secure a travel authority. Now, travelers may apply for a travel coordination permit (TCP) as well as a travel pass-through permit (TPP) just by using the S-PaSS.

De la Peña said travelers only need to register their mobile number, apply for the needed documents, and wait for the LGU’s approval.

On Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the IATF-EID under Resolution No. 106 to place Metro Manila and four nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal under the strictest ECQ status from March 29 to April 4 due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Under the new IATF-EID resolution, Central Luzon, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Quezon province and Batangas City have also been directed to immediately implement “enhanced” prevent-detect-isolate-treat-reintegrate (PDITR) measures against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency