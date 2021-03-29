﻿DST to open AMCen to public in April

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will officially open the Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMCen) to the public in April, Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said on Thursday.

Located at the DOST’s compound in Bicutan, Taguig City, AMCen houses cutting-edge 3D printing technologies capable of printing plastics, clays and cement, highly-resolved polymers and ceramics, and metals.

“In this time of the pandemic, additive manufacturing played a great role in providing 3D printed devices to fill in the shortage of medical devices and personal protective equipment such as face shields, face masks, and valves,” de la Peña said at the AMCen-Materials Development stakeholders’ forum on Thursday.

Additive manufacturing (AM), he said, allows the creation of lighter and more complex details that are either too difficult or very expensive to produce using traditional molds and machining.

“I am enjoining the manufacturing industry to adopt advanced manufacturing and make use of the 3D printers, services, and facilities of ITDI (Industrial Development Technology Institute). Additive manufacturing is a great alternative to companies dedicated to manufacturing goods on demand.”

AM is one of DOST’s priority programs. About PHP330 million was allocated for the Rapid and Advanced Prototyping for Product Innovation and Development using Additive Manufacturing Technologies (RAPPID-ADMATEC), one of the component projects under AMCen.

The RAPPID-ADMATEC team has networked with various industries that have additive manufacturing-related business operations. It has also established partnerships with the academe, start-ups, regional innovation centers were established, de la Peña said.

Advantages

The DOST chief also pointed out the advantages of AM.

Often referred to as 3D printing, the AM requires less hard tooling and assembly and offers greater customization or bespoke manufacturing at a shorter time to market as compared to traditional production methods or subtractive manufacturing, he said.

“It can reduce the obsolescence of spare parts, which is particularly useful in asset-heavy industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical,” de la Peña said.

While he said AM is unlikely to replace subtractive manufacturing anytime soon, AM is ideal for manufacturing prototypes with complex geometries.

“It is ideal for rapid prototyping because the digital process means that design alterations can be done quickly and efficiently during the manufacturing process. The lack of material wastage provides cost reduction for high-value parts,” he said.

Parts that previously required assembly from multiple pieces can be fabricated as single objects, which can provide improved strength and durability.

De la Peña said the DOST is optimistic that by availing services at AMCen, the product development costs will be reduced significantly, manufacturing activities will become more productive, and industries will be more competitive.

