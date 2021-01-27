﻿Drug suspect yields P500K worth of marijuana in Pampanga sting

Authorities confiscated on Tuesday more than half a million pesos worth of marijuana during a buy-bust operation in Apalit town.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, Police Regional Office-3 director, identified the arrested suspect as John Lour Nardo, a high-value target drug personality, and resident of Block-29, Lot-8, Camella Homes, Barangay Matungao, Bulakan, Bulacan.

De Leon said the suspect was nabbed by joint operatives of Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Pampanga Police Provincial Office, Provincial Intelligence Unit and Apalit Station Drug Enforcement Unit in an entrapment operation in Barangay San Vicente.

Seized from the suspect’s possession were 10 heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected dried marijuana leaves with fruiting tops weighing some 4,170 grams with an estimated street value of PHP500,400, four pieces of compressed bricks shape, one piece resealable plastic; one weighing scale, one cellular phone, one blue thermal bag, PHP650 cash, and PHP1,000 marked money.

De Leon said the suspect will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News agency